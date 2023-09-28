Player props are available for Julio Rodriguez and Marcus Semien, among others, when the Seattle Mariners host the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on Thursday at 9:40 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Semien Stats

Semien has 39 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 70 walks and 99 RBI (182 total hits). He's also swiped 14 bases.

He's slashed .278/.350/.482 on the year.

Semien hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, four home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 1 1 5 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI (153 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He has a slash line of .330/.392/.635 so far this season.

Seager brings an eight-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .250 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 27 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110) Hits Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Gilbert Stats

Logan Gilbert (13-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 32nd start of the season.

He has 17 quality starts in 31 chances this season.

Gilbert will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

The 26-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.094 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Gilbert Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Sep. 23 5.2 5 2 2 2 4 vs. Dodgers Sep. 17 5.0 7 5 5 6 1 vs. Angels Sep. 11 7.0 6 3 3 5 1 at Reds Sep. 6 5.1 7 3 3 9 2 at Mets Sep. 1 6.2 7 1 1 9 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 179 hits with 37 doubles, two triples, 31 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 37 stolen bases.

He has a .280/.339/.490 slash line so far this season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-2 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 34 doubles, 18 home runs, 93 walks and 59 RBI (137 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.

He's slashing .264/.380/.434 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Sep. 27 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

