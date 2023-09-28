Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Harris County, Texas. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Dawson High School - Pearland at Alief Taylor High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Jesuit College Prep School Of Houston at The Emery/Weiner School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Lakes High School at Cypress Woods High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayde Creek High School at Cinco Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Fairbanks High School at Jersey Village High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin O Davis Jr Senior High School at Spring High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westbrook High School at Atascocita High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Humble, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waller High School at Klein Collins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Galena Park High School at Willowridge High School - Fort Bend
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter High School at Sterling High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James E Taylor High School at Tompkins High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 28
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Katy Faith West Academy at Bellville Faith Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Bellville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Seven Lakes High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony School Of Innovation at The Village School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clear Lake High School at Clear Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 29
- Location: League City, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 24
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Woods High School at Cypress Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lutheran North Academy at Alpha Omega Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Huntsville, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Humble High School at Summer Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Humble , TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School at Crosby High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Crosby, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Oak High School at Tomball High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Tomball, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northbrook High School at Memorial High School - Houston
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alief Elsik High School at Pearland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Pearland, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dekaney High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ranch High School at Cypress Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Cypress, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Creek High School at Hastings High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood Park High School at La Porte High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barbers Hill High School at Goose Creek Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Baytown, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kingwood High School at Beaumont United
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Katy High School at Katy Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Christian School at Hallettsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Hallettsville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Cypress Park at Bridgeland High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball Memorial High School at Klein Forest High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Klein, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Creek High School at Stratford High School - Houston
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Langham Creek High School at Cypress Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
