High school football is on the schedule this week in Denton County, Texas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Denton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco at Liberty Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on September 28

5:30 PM CT on September 28 Location: Argyle, TX

Argyle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Denton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Denton, TX

Denton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Flower Mound High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest High School at Azle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Azle, TX

Azle, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Aledo High School at The Colony High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: The Colony, TX

The Colony, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Prosper High School at Little Elm High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Little Elm, TX

Little Elm, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty Christian School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Frisco, TX

Frisco, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewisville High School at Coppell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Coppell, TX

Coppell, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

McKinney High School at Braswell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Aubrey, TX

Aubrey, TX Conference: 6A - District 5

6A - District 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Aubrey High School at Gainesville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 29

7:30 PM CT on September 29 Location: Gainesville, TX

Gainesville, TX Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Pilot Point High School at Paradise High School