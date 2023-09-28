The Dallas Cowboys have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, sixth-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +155

+155 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+1000), the Cowboys are sixth-best in the NFL. They are three spots higher than that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

Sportsbooks have moved the Cowboys' Super Bowl odds up from +1500 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the league, that is the 11th-smallest change.

With odds of +1000, the Cowboys have been given a 9.1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas has won twice against the spread this season.

Two of the Cowboys' three games have hit the over.

The Cowboys have a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

Dallas has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Cowboys sport the 11th-ranked offense this year (354.3 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking fourth-best with just 262 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fifth-best with 28.7 points per game) and scoring defense (third-best with 12.7 points allowed per game) this year.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard has run for 264 yards (88.0 per game) and two TDs in three games.

Pollard also has 12 catches for 48 yards and zero scores.

In three games, Dak Prescott has thrown for 647 yards (215.7 per game), with three touchdowns and one interception, completing 67.6%.

On the ground, Prescott has scored zero TDs and picked up 44 yards.

In the passing game, CeeDee Lamb has scored zero times, catching 19 balls for 273 yards (91.0 per game).

On the ground, Rico Dowdle has scored zero times and accumulated 71 yards (23.7 per game).

On defense, Micah Parsons has helped keep opposing offenses in check with 12 tackles, 5.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended in three games.

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +10000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +900 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +900 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

Odds are current as of September 28 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.