Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Brandon Drury and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).

Rangers vs. Angels Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Dane Dunning Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Dunning Stats

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (11-6) for his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 33 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 29th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 41st.

Dunning Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mariners Sep. 22 5.1 4 4 4 2 2 at Guardians Sep. 16 5.0 6 0 0 5 3 at Blue Jays Sep. 11 6.0 6 3 3 7 3 vs. Astros Sep. 5 5.1 11 9 9 4 2 at Mets Aug. 30 4.0 5 3 3 4 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Semien Stats

Semien has collected 180 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.349/.478 so far this year.

Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 2-for-4 2 2 2 8 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has 151 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashed .330/.392/.638 so far this season.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .205 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Angels Sep. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Sep. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 23 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mariners Sep. 22 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Brandon Drury Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Drury Stats

Drury has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 25 walks and 80 RBI.

He has a slash line of .262/.306/.488 so far this season.

Drury Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rangers Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 1 3 6 vs. Rangers Sep. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 at Twins Sep. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Twins Sep. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 2

Randal Grichuk Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Grichuk Stats

Randal Grichuk has 114 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .273/.327/.462 slash line on the year.

Grichuk has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Grichuk Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Rangers Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 0 vs. Rangers Sep. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 24 1-for-5 2 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Twins Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 0 0 1 0

