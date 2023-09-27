Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Angels on September 27, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Marcus Semien, Brandon Drury and others are listed when the Texas Rangers visit the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday (first pitch at 9:38 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Rangers vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Dane Dunning Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Dunning Stats
- The Rangers will hand the ball to Dane Dunning (11-6) for his 25th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 11 times in 24 starts this season.
- Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made 33 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 3.94 ERA ranks 29th, 1.287 WHIP ranks 33rd, and 7.2 K/9 ranks 41st.
Dunning Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 22
|5.1
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|at Guardians
|Sep. 16
|5.0
|6
|0
|0
|5
|3
|at Blue Jays
|Sep. 11
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Astros
|Sep. 5
|5.1
|11
|9
|9
|4
|2
|at Mets
|Aug. 30
|4.0
|5
|3
|3
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Dane Dunning's player props with BetMGM.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Semien Stats
- Semien has collected 180 hits with 39 doubles, four triples, 28 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 98 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.349/.478 so far this year.
- Semien will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, three home runs, a walk and three RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Corey Seager Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Seager Stats
- Corey Seager has 151 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs, 47 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He's slashed .330/.392/.638 so far this season.
- Seager has picked up at least one hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .205 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.
Seager Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Angels
|Sep. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Sep. 25
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 23
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Sep. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Corey Seager or other Rangers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Brandon Drury Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Drury Stats
- Drury has 123 hits with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs, 25 walks and 80 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .262/.306/.488 so far this season.
Drury Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 26
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|at Twins
|Sep. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Twins
|Sep. 22
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
Randal Grichuk Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Grichuk Stats
- Randal Grichuk has 114 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .273/.327/.462 slash line on the year.
- Grichuk has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .306 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Grichuk Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rangers
|Sep. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 24
|1-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Twins
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Brandon Drury, Randal Grichuk or other Angels players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.