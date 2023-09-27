Nate Lowe vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.186 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 177 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has 38 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 90 walks while hitting .266.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 58th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 90th in the league in slugging.
- Lowe has had a hit in 113 of 156 games this year (72.4%), including multiple hits 41 times (26.3%).
- He has homered in 10.9% of his games this year, and 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 56 games this year (35.9%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those contests (13.5%).
- He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season (67 of 156), with two or more runs 17 times (10.9%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|76
|.270
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.366
|.443
|SLG
|.395
|30
|XBH
|27
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|33
|82/41
|K/BB
|74/49
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.39 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 23 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
