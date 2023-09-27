Leody Taveras vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Leody Taveras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras is hitting .272 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs and 34 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 41st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 82nd in slugging.
- Taveras has reached base via a hit in 89 games this year (of 138 played), and had multiple hits in 37 of those games.
- In 8.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taveras has driven in a run in 42 games this season (30.4%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (10.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored at least once 51 times this year (37.0%), including 14 games with multiple runs (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|70
|.285
|AVG
|.261
|.333
|OBP
|.303
|.456
|SLG
|.397
|23
|XBH
|24
|9
|HR
|4
|37
|RBI
|28
|59/17
|K/BB
|54/17
|8
|SB
|6
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 203 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- Canning (7-7 with a 4.39 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 22nd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.