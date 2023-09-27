Jonah Heim vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim, with a slugging percentage of .379 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, September 27 at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 29 doubles, 18 home runs and 38 walks while batting .262.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 65.9% of his 123 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 14.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 40.7% of his games this year, Heim has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (17.9%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- In 47 of 123 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|58
|.261
|AVG
|.264
|.323
|OBP
|.319
|.500
|SLG
|.398
|30
|XBH
|17
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|44
|49/20
|K/BB
|44/18
|0
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 24th in baseball in home runs surrendered (203 total, 1.3 per game).
- Canning (7-7) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.39 ERA in 121 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.39, with 10.0 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.