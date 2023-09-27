On Wednesday, Adolis Garcia (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .243 with 28 doubles, 37 home runs and 62 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 81st, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

In 62.2% of his 143 games this season, Garcia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

In 23.1% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Garcia has had an RBI in 61 games this season (42.7%), including 26 multi-RBI outings (18.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 72 games this season (50.3%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 67 .271 AVG .215 .359 OBP .290 .601 SLG .400 40 XBH 25 25 HR 12 62 RBI 42 80/34 K/BB 89/28 4 SB 5

Angels Pitching Rankings