Robbie Grossman vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Robbie Grossman (.577 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman has 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .241.
- Grossman has gotten a hit in 62 of 109 games this year (56.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has homered in 9.2% of his games this season, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Grossman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 42 of 109 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|52
|.229
|AVG
|.251
|.321
|OBP
|.360
|.373
|SLG
|.425
|16
|XBH
|18
|4
|HR
|6
|26
|RBI
|23
|47/25
|K/BB
|47/30
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 202 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 24th in the league).
- The Angels are sending Detmers (3-10) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts through 141 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw four innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In 27 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.70 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .251 to opposing batters.
