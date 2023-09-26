The Texas Rangers (88-68) aim to prolong their six-game winning streak when they face the Los Angeles Angels (70-87) on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Cody Bradford (4-2) to the mound, while Reid Detmers (3-10) will answer the bell for the Angels.

Rangers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bradford - TEX (4-2, 4.65 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (3-10, 4.70 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cody Bradford

The Rangers will hand the ball to Bradford (4-2) for his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, Sept. 17, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed seven hits in three innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 4.65, a 3.83 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.192.

None of Bradford's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In seven starts, Bradford has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 2.8 frames per outing.

He has seven appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Cody Bradford vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .245 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .427 (eighth in the league) with 225 home runs.

The Angels have gone 2-for-14 with two doubles and an RBI in 4 1/3 innings this season against the left-hander.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

The Angels are sending Detmers (3-10) to the mound to make his 28th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.70 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the lefty went four innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up three hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .251 against him.

Detmers is looking to pick up his ninth quality start of the season.

Detmers is trying to collect his 19th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

In three of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Reid Detmers vs. Rangers

The opposing Rangers offense has the second-ranked slugging percentage (.458) and ranks third in home runs hit (227) in all of MLB. They have a collective .266 batting average, and are second in the league with 1435 total hits and third in MLB action scoring 865 runs.

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Detmers has thrown 17 1/3 innings, giving up four earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 20.

