As play in The Astana Open approaches its conclusion, a quarterfinal is coming up for Dominic Thiem against Sebastian Ofner. Thiem's odds are the fourth-best among the field at +550 to win this event at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 The Astana Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thiem at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Thiem's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 (at 8:00 AM ET), Thiem will play Ofner, after defeating Marcos Giron 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Thiem currently has odds of -125 to win his next matchup versus Ofner. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Thiem? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Thiem Stats

In the Round of 16, Thiem won 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 versus Giron on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Thiem is 21-21 over the past 12 months and is still looking for his first tournament victory.

In eight hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Thiem is 8-8 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Thiem has played 42 matches and 24.4 games per match.

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past year, Thiem has played 23.8 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Thiem has won 79.2% of his games on serve, and 20.8% on return.

Thiem has been victorious in 76.8% of his service games on hard courts and 25.1% of his return games over the past 12 months.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.