The Dallas Cowboys have +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-best in the league as of September 25.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas went 9-7-0 ATS last season.

The Cowboys and their opponents combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last season.

Dallas put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season (11th in NFL), and it ranked 12th on defense with 330.2 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys had eight wins at home last season and four on the road.

As the underdog in the game, Dallas was 3-2. As favorites, the Cowboys were 8-3.

The Cowboys were 4-2 in the NFC East and 8-4 in the NFC as a whole.

Cowboys Impact Players

Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards (62.9 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In addition, Pollard had 39 receptions for 371 yards and three touchdowns.

In 12 games, Dak Prescott threw for 2,860 yards (238.3 per game), with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.2%.

In addition, Prescott ran for 182 yards and one TD.

In the passing game a season ago, CeeDee Lamb scored nine TDs, catching 107 balls for 1,359 yards (79.9 per game).

In the passing game with the Texans, Brandin Cooks scored three TDs, catching 57 balls for 699 yards (53.8 per game).

Micah Parsons had 65 tackles, 13.0 TFL, 13.5 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +12500 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +50000 4 October 1 Patriots - +8000 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +550 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2500 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +12500 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +30000 12 November 23 Commanders - +12500 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +1000 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1000 17 December 30 Lions - +2200 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +12500

