Sunday's contest that pits the Texas Rangers (86-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-70) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. Game time is at 2:35 PM ET on September 24.

The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (11-4, 3.05 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryan Woo (4-4, 3.90 ERA).

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have won 61, or 59.2%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 53-35 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 851 total runs this season.

The Rangers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Schedule