The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will look to upset the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) on Sunday, September 24, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's game between the Raiders and the Steelers and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Sign up to live bet on the Raiders-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Steelers vs Raiders on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Raiders vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Raiders had the lead nine times, were losing seven times, and were tied one time at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Las Vegas averaged 4.7 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 3.8 points in the first quarter.

The Steelers were winning after the first quarter in six games, were losing after the first quarter in nine games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games last year.

In the first quarter last year, the Steelers averaged 3.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Raiders won the second quarter in nine games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

On offense, Las Vegas scored an average of 7.7 points in the second quarter (ninth-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 8.3 points on average in the second quarter (25th-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the second quarter seven times, lost eight times, and tied two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points scored on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders won the third quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in six games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, Las Vegas averaged 4.1 points scored on offense, and it gave up an average of 4.4 points on defense.

The Steelers won the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and tied the third quarter in seven games.

The Steelers averaged 2.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 3.6 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

4th Quarter

Last year, the Raiders won the fourth quarter in five games, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they tied in that quarter in five games.

On offense, Las Vegas averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter (16th-ranked) last season. Defensively, it allowed 7.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (30th-ranked).

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in that quarter in one game.

The Steelers' offense averaged 5.7 points in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, they allowed 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Raiders vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Raiders were winning nine times, were losing seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first half last season.

Las Vegas' offense averaged 12.4 points in the first half last season. From a defensive perspective, it ceded 12.1 points on average in the first half.

The Steelers led after the first half in seven games last year, trailed after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points in the first half (20th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half, the Raiders won the second half in eight games last season, with a 4-4 record in those contests. They lost the second half in nine games (2-7).

Las Vegas averaged 9.8 points in the second half last season. Defensively, it surrendered 12.2 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the second half eight times, were outscored in that half seven times, and tied two times.

The Steelers' offense averaged 8.2 points in the second half last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 8.3 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Raiders or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.