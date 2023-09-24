The Arizona Cardinals (0-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (2-0) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2023.

Cowboys and Cardinals betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they square off on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 12.5 43 -700 +500

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

In 10 games last season, the Cowboys and their opponents scored more than 43 total points.

Dallas' matchups last season had an average total of 44.2, 1.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys beat the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

The Cowboys were favored on the moneyline 12 total times last season. They finished 9-3 in those games.

Dallas played as a moneyline favorite of -700 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals played nine games last season that went over 43 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Arizona's outings last year was 45.4, 2.4 more points than this game's point total.

Cardinals posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.

Last season, Arizona was at least a +500 underdog on the moneyline one time, losing that contest.

Cowboys vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 10 Cardinals 20 21 26.4 31 45.4 9

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

