Seeking info on how to watch all of the Week 4 college football action? Below, we outline how you can watch all six games involving teams from the Southland.

Southland Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV
McNeese Cowboys at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Old Dominion Monarchs 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Houston Christian Huskies at SE Louisiana Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
North American Stallions at Incarnate Word Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Nicholls State Colonels at Tulane Green Wave 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders at Lamar Cardinals 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

