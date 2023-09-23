The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) host the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Tennessee ranks 58th in scoring offense (31.7 points per game) and 43rd in scoring defense (18.3 points allowed per game) this season. UTSA is putting up 21 points per contest on offense this season (107th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.3 points per game (66th-ranked) on defense.

We dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest below, including how to watch on SEC Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

UTSA vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

UTSA Tennessee 383 (79th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 447.3 (53rd) 339.3 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.3 (34th) 162.3 (66th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205 (25th) 220.7 (81st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 242.3 (63rd) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 0 (128th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 423 yards on 60.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 60 yards .

Kevorian Barnes has rushed 51 times for 245 yards, with one touchdown.

Robert Henry has taken 14 carries and totaled 90 yards with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 245 (81.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has 10 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 140 yards (46.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin McCuin's seven targets have resulted in four receptions for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has 716 pass yards for Tennessee, completing 63.9% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 46 rushing yards (15.3 ypg) on 17 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jaylen Wright, has carried the ball 41 times for 296 yards (98.7 per game). He's also caught nine passes for 47 yards.

Jabari Small has carried the ball 33 times for 197 yards (65.7 per game).

Bru McCoy's 166 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has grabbed 11 passes while averaging 52.3 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Squirrel White has racked up 13 grabs for 143 yards, an average of 47.7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee or UTSA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.