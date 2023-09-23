UTEP vs. UNLV: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-1) face the UTEP Miners (1-3) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The line foretells a close game, with the Rebels favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. UTEP matchup in this article.
UTEP vs. UNLV Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: El Paso, Texas
- Venue: Sun Bowl Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
UTEP vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|UTEP Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-2.5)
|49.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-2.5)
|48.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- UCLA vs Utah
- SMU vs TCU
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- BYU vs Kansas
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- NC State vs Virginia
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
UTEP vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- UTEP has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Miners have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- UNLV has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
UTEP 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.