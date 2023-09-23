The USC Trojans should win their matchup versus the Arizona State Sun Devils at 10:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

USC vs. Arizona State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona State (+34.5) Under (62.5) USC 36, Arizona State 21

Week 4 Predictions

USC Betting Info (2023)

The Trojans have posted two wins against the spread this year.

In games they have played as 34.5-point favorites or more, USC has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

Two of the Trojans' three games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 62.5 points, 4.0 fewer than the average total in this season's USC contests.

Arizona State Betting Info (2023)

The Sun Devils have not covered the spread in a game yet this season (0-2-0).

The Sun Devils' two games with a set total this year have all gone under the over/under.

The average total for Arizona State games this year is 11.5 less points than the point total of 62.5 in this outing.

Trojans vs. Sun Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed USC 59.3 17.3 59.3 17.3 -- -- Arizona State 13.0 25.7 13.0 25.7 -- --

