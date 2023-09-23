The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (3-0) hit the road for a Big 12 showdown against the Baylor Bears (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at McLane Stadium.

Texas is totaling 34 points per game on offense, which ranks them 47th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 26th, giving up 14.7 points per game. Baylor ranks 91st in the FBS with 24.7 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 71st with 23 points ceded per game on defense.

Texas vs. Baylor Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas vs. Baylor Key Statistics

Texas Baylor 409.3 (68th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 418 (65th) 276.3 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.7 (58th) 149.3 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.3 (63rd) 260 (47th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 251.7 (56th) 1 (3rd) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 6 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (83rd)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 740 yards (246.7 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 60.7% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes this season.

Jonathon Brooks has 273 rushing yards on 47 carries with one touchdown. He's also added three catches for 46 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 16 times for 69 yards (23 per game).

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 16 receptions for 221 yards (73.7 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has caught seven passes for 158 yards (52.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Adonai Mitchell's nine catches have yielded 134 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor Stats Leaders

Sawyer Robertson leads Baylor with 444 yards on 28-of-62 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 47 rushing yards (15.7 ypg) on nine carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Dominic Richardson is his team's leading rusher with 30 carries for 156 yards, or 52 per game.

Richard Reese has been given 26 carries and totaled 117 yards with two touchdowns.

Ketron Jackson Jr.'s 168 receiving yards (56 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 receptions on 22 targets.

Hal Presley has put up a 155-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 16 targets.

Drake Dabney has racked up 139 reciving yards (46.3 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

