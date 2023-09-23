The Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) play on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium in a clash of Big 12 foes.

Texas Tech is averaging 34.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 45th in the FBS. On defense, the defense ranks 81st, allowing 25.3 points per game. West Virginia ranks 70th in the FBS with 29.3 points per game on offense, and it ranks 51st with 20.3 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Morgantown, West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia Venue: Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Texas Tech vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Texas Tech West Virginia 434.3 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 379.3 (83rd) 378 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307.7 (42nd) 162.7 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.3 (29th) 271.7 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 179 (111th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 5 (47th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Texas Tech Stats Leaders

Tyler Shough leads Texas Tech with 743 yards (247.7 ypg) on 65-of-107 passing with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has 137 rushing yards on 44 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Tahj Brooks has 263 rushing yards on 36 carries with one touchdown.

Jerand Bradley's team-high 211 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 30 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jordan Brown has caught eight passes for 124 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Myles Price has racked up 12 grabs for 118 yards, an average of 39.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 402 yards (134 ypg) while completing 55.3% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 105 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, CJ Donaldson, has carried the ball 49 times for 239 yards (79.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jahiem White has racked up 110 yards on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Hudson Clement has hauled in 187 receiving yards on six catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has put up a 107-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught eight passes on 13 targets.

Devin Carter's nine targets have resulted in seven catches for 105 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Texas Tech or West Virginia gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.