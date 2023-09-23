A pair of SEC teams meet when the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) face off against the Auburn Tigers (3-0) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Kyle Field. The Aggies are favored by 7.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the outing.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Texas A&M vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: College Station, Texas
  • Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Texas A&M (-7.5) 52.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas A&M (-7.5) 52.5 -310 +245 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Texas A&M has won two games against the spread this season.
  • The Aggies have won each of their two games this season when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.
  • Auburn has a record of 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000
To Win the SEC +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.