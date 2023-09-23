Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Tennessee vs. UTSA Game – Saturday, September 23
The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) will clash with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. UTSA?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 27, UTSA 21
- Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.
- The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.
- UTSA has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.
- The Roadrunners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.
- The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this game.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UTSA (+23.5)
- This season Tennessee has one win against the spread.
- The Volunteers have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- UTSA is winless against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (59.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game once this season.
- This season, UTSA has played one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 6.8 points fewer than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|55.5
|56.5
|Implied Total AVG
|36.5
|42
|31
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
UTSA
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.8
|54
|59.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31.7
|32
|31
|ATS Record
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
