The No. 23 Tennessee Volunteers (2-1) will clash with the UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Keep reading for a peek at the odds and best bets for this game.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Tennessee vs. UTSA? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Tennessee vs. UTSA?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Tennessee 27, UTSA 21

Tennessee 27, UTSA 21 Tennessee has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they split the two games.

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

UTSA has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

The Roadrunners have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: UTSA (+23.5)



UTSA (+23.5) This season Tennessee has one win against the spread.

The Volunteers have been favored by 23.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTSA is winless against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Tennessee vs. UTSA matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (59.5)



Under (59.5) Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 59.5 points in a game once this season.

This season, UTSA has played one game with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 52.7 points per game, 6.8 points fewer than the total of 59.5 for this matchup.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56 55.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 36.5 42 31 ATS Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

UTSA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 54 59.5 Implied Total AVG 31.7 32 31 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 1-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.