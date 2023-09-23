The TCU Horned Frogs (2-1) and the SMU Mustangs (2-1) take the field to try to take home the Iron Skillet on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Amon G. Carter Stadium. The Horned Frogs are 6.5-point favorites. An over/under of 62.5 is set for the game.

TCU ranks 57th in scoring defense this season (21.3 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per game. SMU's defensive unit has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 14 points conceded per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 39.3 points per game, which ranks 26th.

SMU vs. TCU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

TCU vs SMU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -6.5 -115 -105 62.5 -110 -110 -275 +210

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU is 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Mustangs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

None of SMU's two games with a set total this season have gone over the total.

SMU lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

SMU has played as an underdog of +210 or more once this season and lost that game.

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has compiled 798 yards on 62.7% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

LJ Johnson Jr. is his team's leading rusher with 27 carries for 153 yards, or 51 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Jaylan Knighton has compiled 140 yards on 32 carries.

Jake Bailey has racked up 136 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jordan Hudson has put together a 109-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught five passes on seven targets.

Roderick Daniels Jr.'s 10 targets have resulted in five catches for 105 yards and one touchdown.

Elijah Roberts has racked up two sacks to lead the team, while also picking up three TFL and four tackles.

Jonathan McGill, SMU's leading tackler, has 11 tackles and one TFL this year.

Kori Roberson has a team-high one interception to go along with five tackles, one TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

