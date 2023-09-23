The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) take on a fellow UAC opponent when they visit the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, SFA ranks 40th in the FCS with 393 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 50th in total defense (325.7 yards allowed per contest). Austin Peay's offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks 22nd-best in the FCS with 33 points per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 27.3 points per game, which ranks 60th.

We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

SFA vs. Austin Peay Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

SFA vs. Austin Peay Key Statistics

SFA Austin Peay 393 (39th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.3 (34th) 325.7 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 385.7 (84th) 179.3 (29th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 96.3 (101st) 213.7 (51st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (5th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 4 (4th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has been a dual threat for SFA so far this season. He has 572 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 106 yards (35.3 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has 288 rushing yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel's 147 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted four times and has totaled 10 catches.

Anthony Williams has hauled in three receptions totaling 107 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ty Love has been the target of four passes and compiled eight catches for 98 yards, an average of 32.7 yards per contest.

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 915 yards (305 yards per game) while completing 72.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 38 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, CJ Evans Jr., has carried the ball 29 times for 153 yards (51 per game) with one touchdown.

Jevon Jackson has run for 92 yards across 23 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kam Thomas has racked up 157 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Tre Shackelford has put together a 154-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 17 passes on 20 targets.

Jaden Barnes' 10 targets have resulted in 10 grabs for 149 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed SFA or Austin Peay gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.