AAC opponents match up when the Rice Owls (2-1) and the South Florida Bulls (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium.

Rice is averaging 377 yards per game on offense this season (79th in the FBS), and is surrendering 360 yards per game (72nd) on defense. In terms of total offense, South Florida ranks 73rd in the FBS (382 total yards per game) and 99th defensively (389.3 total yards allowed per game).

Rice vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Rice vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Rice South Florida 377 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382 (80th) 360 (72nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.3 (92nd) 109 (111th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.7 (14th) 268 (40th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 162.3 (119th) 5 (77th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (26th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels has 805 pass yards for Rice, completing 62.4% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Dean Connors has carried the ball 24 times for a team-high 137 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 96 yards (32 per game).

Juma Otoviano has piled up 53 yards on 26 carries. He's caught two passes for 48 yards (16 per game), as well.

Luke McCaffrey's leads his squad with 171 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 11 receptions (out of 24 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Braylen Walker has hauled in seven receptions totaling 151 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kobie Campbell has hauled in four grabs for 103 yards, an average of 34.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has been a dual threat for South Florida this season. He has 450 passing yards (150 per game) while completing 51% of his passes. He's tossed four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 275 yards (91.7 ypg) on 65 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright has compiled 210 yards on 41 carries.

Sean Atkins' 142 receiving yards (47.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 16 catches on 23 targets.

Khafre Brown has totaled 109 receiving yards (36.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns on six receptions.

Naiem Simmons' seven catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

