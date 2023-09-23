Jordan Montgomery will take the mound for the Texas Rangers (85-68) on Saturday, September 23 against the Seattle Mariners (84-69), who will answer with Logan Gilbert. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Globe Life Field.

The Rangers have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+105). The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - TEX (9-11, 3.38 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 102 times and won 60, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Rangers have gone 52-35 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (59.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (46.5%) in those games.

This year, the Mariners have won 12 of 25 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

