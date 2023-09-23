Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers will meet J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers are sixth in MLB play with 217 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .456 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers rank second in MLB with a .266 batting average.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (849 total, 5.5 per game).

The Rangers' .339 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 16th in MLB.

Texas' pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Texas' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers are sending Jordan Montgomery (9-11) out to make his 31st start of the season as he looks for his 10th victory. He is 9-11 with a 3.38 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 175 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the left-hander went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Montgomery is aiming to notch his third straight quality start in this game.

Montgomery is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has made six appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Guardians L 9-2 Away Cody Bradford Gavin Williams 9/18/2023 Red Sox L 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Kutter Crawford 9/19/2023 Red Sox W 6-4 Home Nathan Eovaldi Tanner Houck 9/20/2023 Red Sox W 15-5 Home Jon Gray Brayan Bello 9/22/2023 Mariners W 8-5 Home Dane Dunning Bryce Miller 9/23/2023 Mariners - Home Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert 9/24/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryan Woo 9/25/2023 Angels - Away Nathan Eovaldi Patrick Sandoval 9/26/2023 Angels - Away Jon Gray Reid Detmers 9/27/2023 Angels - Away Dane Dunning Griffin Canning 9/28/2023 Mariners - Away Jordan Montgomery Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.