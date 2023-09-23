The Alcorn State Braves (1-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Spinks Stadium in a battle of SWAC opponents.

Alcorn State ranks 23rd-worst in scoring offense (13.7 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 58th with 27 points allowed per contest. Prairie View A&M ranks 45th in total yards per game (381.3), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-worst in the FCS with 484 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read on to find out the details on how to watch this game on Braves All-Access.

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Braves All-Access

Braves All-Access City: Fayette, Mississippi

Fayette, Mississippi Venue: Jack Spinks Stadium

Prairie View A&M vs. Alcorn State Key Statistics

Prairie View A&M Alcorn State 381.3 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 264 (99th) 484 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 375 (77th) 191 (25th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 185.3 (27th) 190.3 (73rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 78.7 (126th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (81st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 516 yards on 54.9% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 43 carries for 221 yards, or 73.7 per game.

Caleb Johnson has piled up 165 yards (on 32 carries) with one touchdown.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has racked up 143 receiving yards on eight catches to pace his team so far this season.

Jahquan Bloomfield has put together a 98-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Shemar Savage's five targets have resulted in four receptions for 84 yards.

Alcorn State Stats Leaders

Aaron Allen has 195 passing yards for Alcorn State, completing 62.2% of his passes this season.

Jarveon Howard has 208 rushing yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Tyler Macon has piled up 124 yards on 10 carries, scoring one time.

Malik Rodgers' team-high 79 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of four targets).

Tevarrius Adams has caught four passes for 37 yards (12.3 yards per game) this year.

Monterio Hunt's two grabs have yielded 32 yards.

