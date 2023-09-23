The Houston Cougars (1-2) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-2) square off at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Houston owns the 92nd-ranked offense this season (347.7 yards per game), and have been worse defensively, ranking ninth-worst with 483.7 yards allowed per game. Sam Houston ranks fourth-worst in points per game on offense (1.5), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the defensive side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in points allowed per game (13.5).

Houston vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Houston vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Houston Sam Houston 347.7 (95th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.5 (128th) 483.7 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.5 (14th) 108.3 (113th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 37.0 (129th) 239.3 (66th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 95.5 (122nd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 7 (11th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has 718 yards passing for Houston, completing 56.8% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 78 rushing yards (26.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Stacy Sneed has carried the ball 26 times for a team-high 103 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time as a runner.

This season, Tony Mathis has carried the ball 16 times for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

Sam Brown's leads his squad with 343 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 20 receptions (out of 26 targets).

Matthew Golden has put together a 152-yard season so far with three touchdowns, hauling in 13 passes on 29 targets.

Joseph Manjack IV's 14 receptions have turned into 152 yards and one touchdown.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has thrown for 191 yards on 55.3% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Zach Hrbacek, has carried the ball 15 times for 30 yards (15.0 per game).

John Gentry has racked up 25 yards (on 10 attempts).

Noah Smith paces his squad with 56 receiving yards on six catches.

Ife Adeyi has caught six passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (24.0 per game).

Malik Phillips has racked up 20 reciving yards (10.0 ypg) this season.

