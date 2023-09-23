The SE Louisiana Lions (0-3) take on a fellow Southland foe when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Strawberry Stadium.

With 521.3 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks second-worst in the FCS, SE Louisiana has been forced to rely on its 81st-ranked offense (304.3 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. With 286 total yards per game on offense, Houston Christian ranks 97th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 73rd, allowing 380 total yards per game.

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hammond, Louisiana

Hammond, Louisiana Venue: Strawberry Stadium

Houston Christian vs. SE Louisiana Key Statistics

Houston Christian SE Louisiana 286 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 304.3 (74th) 380 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521.3 (126th) 110.7 (88th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 99 (96th) 175.3 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.3 (56th) 3 (108th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (108th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Houston Christian Stats Leaders

Colby Suits has recored 494 passing yards, or 164.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 55.6% of his passes and has thrown five touchdowns with three interceptions.

Champ Dozier has been handed the ball 39 times for a team-high 221 yards (73.7 per game) with four touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his four receptions this season are good for 67 yards.

RJ Smith has collected 52 yards (on 11 carries).

Karl Reynolds' 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) are a team high. He has 10 catches on 11 targets with three touchdowns.

AJ Wilson has caught four passes and compiled 78 receiving yards (26 per game) with one touchdown.

SE Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zachary Clement has recorded 387 yards (129 ypg) on 33-of-52 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 44 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 20 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Harlan Dixon, has carried the ball 37 times for 141 yards (47 per game) and one touchdown. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 105 receiving yards on 11 catches.

This season, Derrick Graham Jr. has carried the ball 13 times for 56 yards (18.7 per game).

Darius Lewis' team-high 181 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 17 targets).

Da'Shun Hugley's two receptions have yielded 83 yards.

