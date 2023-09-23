The Central Arkansas Bears (1-2) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium.

Central Arkansas sports the 51st-ranked defense this year (26.0 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking 11th-best with 38.0 points per game. With 404.3 total yards per game on offense, Abilene Christian ranks 31st in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 93rd, allowing 413.3 total yards per contest.

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Abilene Christian vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Abilene Christian Central Arkansas 404.3 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 440.3 (17th) 413.3 (97th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.3 (46th) 161.7 (40th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.7 (7th) 242.7 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.7 (70th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 0 (63rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Abilene Christian Stats Leaders

Maverick McIvor leads Abilene Christian with 722 yards on 43-of-76 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Jermiah Dobbins has run for 231 yards on 39 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jay'Veon Sunday has racked up 104 yards on 26 carries with two touchdowns.

Blayne Taylor has racked up 211 receiving yards on seven catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Taelyn Williams has caught four passes and compiled 104 receiving yards (34.7 per game).

Jed Castles' six targets have resulted in six catches for 81 yards.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has 533 pass yards for Central Arkansas, completing 68.4% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 376 rushing yards on 33 carries with four touchdowns.

Kylin James has 132 yards (44.0 per game) on 14 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 91 yards in the passing game (on seven catches), finding the end zone one time through the air.

Jarrod Barnes' team-high 143 yards as a receiver have come on 10 receptions (out of 15 targets).

Myles Butler has hauled in 10 receptions totaling 142 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

