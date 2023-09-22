Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilbarger County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Wilbarger County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilbarger County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Burkburnett High School at Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newcastle High School at Northside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Vernon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
