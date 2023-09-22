The Seattle Mariners (84-68) carry a three-game winning streak into a home contest versus the Texas Rangers (84-68), at 8:05 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (10-6) for the Rangers and Bryce Miller (8-5) for the Mariners.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

TV: BSSW

Location: Arlington, Texas

Venue: Globe Life Field



Probable Pitchers: Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.84 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dane Dunning

The Rangers will hand the ball to Dunning (10-6) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 32 games.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 23 starts this season.

Dunning will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has made 32 appearances and finished eight of them without allowing an earned run.

Dane Dunning vs. Mariners

The Mariners are batting .244 this season, 19th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .416 (13th in the league) with 200 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 6-for-22 with two RBI in six innings this season against the right-hander.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

The Mariners will send Miller (8-5) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.88 ERA and 113 strikeouts over 123 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.

In 23 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.88, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Miller heads into the matchup with nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller will try to build upon a five-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 innings per outing).

In six of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Rangers

He will face a Rangers team that is batting .266 as a unit (second in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .455 (third in the league) with 215 total home runs (sixth in MLB play).

Head-to-head against the Rangers this season, Miller has pitched 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on eight hits while striking out two.

