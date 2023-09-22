Marcus Semien will lead the charge for the Texas Rangers (84-68) on Friday, September 22, when they clash with Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field at 8:05 PM ET.

The favored Rangers have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +105. The contest's total is set at 9.5 runs.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning - TEX (10-6, 3.84 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (8-5, 3.88 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Rangers Moneyline Mariners Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored 101 times and won 59, or 58.4%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 51-35 (59.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers have a 3-3 record from the six games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times.

The Mariners have been victorious in 20, or 47.6%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 12-13 when favored by +105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 3rd

