Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 22
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (84-68) against the Seattle Mariners (84-68) at Globe Life Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET on September 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Dane Dunning (10-6) to the mound, while Bryce Miller (8-5) will answer the bell for the Mariners.
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 6, Mariners 5.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- The Rangers have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents are 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.
- This season, the Rangers have been favored 101 times and won 59, or 58.4%, of those games.
- Texas has a record of 51-35, a 59.3% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.
- Texas is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 841 total runs this season.
- The Rangers' 4.31 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 16
|@ Guardians
|L 2-1
|Dane Dunning vs Tanner Bibee
|September 17
|@ Guardians
|L 9-2
|Cody Bradford vs Gavin Williams
|September 18
|Red Sox
|L 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Kutter Crawford
|September 19
|Red Sox
|W 6-4
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Tanner Houck
|September 20
|Red Sox
|W 15-5
|Jon Gray vs Brayan Bello
|September 22
|Mariners
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Bryce Miller
|September 23
|Mariners
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Logan Gilbert
|September 24
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryan Woo
|September 25
|@ Angels
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Patrick Sandoval
|September 26
|@ Angels
|-
|Jon Gray vs Reid Detmers
|September 27
|@ Angels
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Griffin Canning
