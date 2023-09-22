Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Orange County, Texas this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Austin County
  • Briscoe County
  • Galveston County
  • McLennan County
  • Johnson County
  • Kent County
  • Travis County
  • Collin County
  • Randall County
  • Bexar County

    • Orange County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Orangefield High School at Buna High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Buna, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Silsbee High School at West Orange-Stark High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Beaumont, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.