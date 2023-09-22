Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lavaca County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Lavaca County, Texas this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lavaca County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
St. Paul Catholic School at Geneva School Of Boerne
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Boerne, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ganado High School at Shiner High School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shiner, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
