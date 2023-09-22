Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hill County This Week
High school football action in Hill County, Texas is happening this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Hill County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Hillsboro High School at Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Robinson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Abbott High School at Avalon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Avalon, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bynum High School at Gholson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waco, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
