Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harrison County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Harrison County, Texas? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Harrison County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
New Diana High School at Waskom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waskom, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Texas High School at Hallsville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hallsville, TX
- Conference: 5A - District 15
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.