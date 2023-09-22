Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hansford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hansford County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Hansford County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Spearman High School at Gruver High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Gruver, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
