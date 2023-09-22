Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Eastland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you live in Eastland County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Eastland County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Jim Ned High School at Eastland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eastland, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranger High School at Kopperl High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Kopperl, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
