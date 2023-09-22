Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Caldwell County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Caldwell County, Texas has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Caldwell County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Luling High School at Blanco High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Blanco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.