Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Brazos County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Apple Springs High School at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Georgetown High School at A&M Consolidated
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brazos Christian School at Bay Area Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: League City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Rudder High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bryan High School at Temple High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Temple, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 12
- How to Stream: Watch Here
