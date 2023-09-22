In Brazos County, Texas, there are exciting high school football matchups on the docket this week. the inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.

    • Brazos County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Apple Springs High School at Allen Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Georgetown High School at A&M Consolidated

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: College Station, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Brazos Christian School at Bay Area Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: League City, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lamar Cons High School - Rosenberg at Rudder High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Bryan, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bryan High School at Temple High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • Conference: 6A - District 12
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

