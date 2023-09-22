Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Atascosa County, Texas this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Atascosa County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Charlotte High School at Sabinal High School