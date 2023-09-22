A pair of MWC teams square off when the Air Force Falcons (3-0) face off against the San Jose State Spartans (1-3) on Friday, September 22, 2023 at CEFCU Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 3.5 points. An over/under of 47.5 points has been set for the contest.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. San Jose State matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

San Jose, California Venue: CEFCU Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-3.5) 47.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-3.5) 46.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 4 Odds

Air Force vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

Air Force has covered once in one games with a spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

San Jose State has won two games against the spread this year.

The Spartans have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Air Force & San Jose State 2023 Futures Odds

Air Force To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +400 Bet $100 to win $400 San Jose State To Win the MWC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

