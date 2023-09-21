Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harris County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Harris County, Texas this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Harris County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Stratford High School - Stratford at Cypress Fairbanks High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bridgeland High School at Langham Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Ridge High School at Northbrook High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tomball High School at Klein High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Klein, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atascocita High School at Kingwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dwight D Eisenhower High School at Dekaney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Spring, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tompkins High School at Seven Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 21
- Location: Katy, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cinco Ranch High School at Morton Ranch High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memorial High School - Houston at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Cain High School at Tomball Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summer Creek High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cypress Falls High School at Cypress Lakes High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cypress, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kipp Sunnyside High School at Rosehill Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Tomball, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring High School at Westfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Spring, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hastings High School at Dawson High School - Pearland
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Sugar Land, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 23
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Klein Forest High School at Waller High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Waller, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Porte High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Allen, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. John's School at Lutheran South Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
C E King High School at Humble High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Humble, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 21
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willis High School at Grand Oaks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Shenandoah, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jersey Village High School at Spring Woods High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 17
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayde Creek High School at Katy High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Katy, TX
- Conference: 6A - Region 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willowridge High School - Fort Bend at Nederland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Magnolia, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Houston, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hargrave High School at Columbus High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Columbus, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
The Emery/Weiner School at Chester High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 23
- Location: Chester, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
