Looking for how to stream high school football games in Dallas County, Texas this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Dallas County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sunset High School at W T White High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Panther Creek High School - Frisco at North Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

W H Adamson High School at South Oak Cliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Molina High School at R L Turner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Richland High School at Bryan Adams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21

7:00 PM CT on September 21 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Timberview High School at Newman Smith High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 22

6:45 PM CT on September 22 Location: Carrollton, TX

Carrollton, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Coppell High School at Plano West Senior High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Plano, TX

Plano, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Highlands High School at Berkner High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Temple, TX

Temple, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hebron High School at Marcus High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Flower Mound, TX

Flower Mound, TX Conference: 6A - District 6

6A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Duncanville High School at Cedar Hill High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Austin, TX

Austin, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Bishop Lynch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Nimitz High School at Pearce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX Conference: 6A - District 7

6A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer High School at Trinity Leadership School - Cedar Hill

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Cedar Hill, TX

Cedar Hill, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Prairie High School at Arlington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mesquite High School at Tyler Legacy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Tyler, TX

Tyler, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Lake Dallas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Corinth, TX

Corinth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Bishop Dunne Catholic School at St Pius X High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Houston, TX

Houston, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Ranchview High School at Celina High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Celina, TX

Celina, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

LaVega High School - Waco at Franklin D Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodrow Wilson at Emmett J Conrad High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Community High School at Lincoln High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

H Grady Spruce High School at Justin F Kimball School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 12

5A - District 12 How to Stream: Watch Here

Hillcrest High School at Thomas Jefferson High School - Dallas

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22

7:30 PM CT on September 22 Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX Conference: 5A - District 11

5A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

L G Pinkston High School at Wilmer-Hutchins High School