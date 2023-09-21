Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Austin County, Texas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

    • Austin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    High Island High School at Bellville Faith Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 21
    • Location: Bellville, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Brazos High School at Van Vleck High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Van Vleck, TX
    • Conference: 3A - District 24
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

